Kenya: Wajir Governor Extends an Olive Branch to Rivals After Court Victory

Nairobi — Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi says he is ready to work with everyone including his political nemesis for the sake of development in the region following his victory in court on Friday.

Extending an olive branch to his arch-rival Hassan Mohamed Adam who challenged his win during the August 9, 2022, General Election claiming that the election was marred by padding of votes, exaggerated voter turnout, irregular and unlawfully assisted voting, the governor called for reconciliation and unity among leaders.

Justice George Dulu who heard the suit in Nairobi dismissed Hassan's petition with the court ruling that Abdullahi was validly elected per the law.

"I wish to extend an olive branch to my brother and worthy competitor in the last election Hon. Hassan Mohamed Adam, and urge the entire Wajir County leadership to unite with us in working for the people of Wajir because our county as more problems than any average county in the country as the result of the devastating drought, we are trying to save lives and livelihoods of our people," said Governor Abdullahi, during a luncheon on Sunday to celebrate his court victory.

"Friday's landmark ruling is a firm belief in the decision made by the great people of Wajir and as such, paves the way for our unhindered service delivery to the ordinary mwananchi," he added.

He dedicated the court victory to the people of Wajir who exercised their democratic rights and believed in and shared his vision to restore hope in the Great County of Wajir.

"Your decision on 9th August remains supreme and we remain grateful for your overwhelming support," the governor added terming the court verdict as a win to curtail the distraction of electoral petitions.

Whereas it is a constitutional right for everyone aggrieved to go through the court process, the governor argued that petitions are a big distraction at a time when his county of Wajir is going through a lot to save lives due to biting famine and drought.

"All we say now is that the High court, having given its verdict taking into reality the situation in Wajir, enables us to move forward to save lives," he held.

The county chief described the last six months in office as very challenging for his government and county residents due to the longstanding drought that he said; has caused loss of lives, and livelihoods.

"As such, addressing the urgent needs of our people including the drought-related challenges and meeting the developmental priorities remains our immediate agenda," he said.

The Friday court verdict, the Governor observed, offers him and his deputy Ahmed Muhumed the opportunity to fully focus their time and energy to serve the great people of Wajir.

"It also offers us the space to engage more with the people of Wajir as we jointly build the county. My brother H.E Ahmed Muhumed and I wish to reiterate our dedication to uplifting our people and fulfilling our manifesto to the latter," said Ahmed, who doubles as up as the Council of Governor's vice chairperson.

He said the 5-year mandate accorded to him and his deputy by the great people of Wajir requires their full focus on development.

The deputy governor Ahmed Muhumed Abdi reckoned that while it was within the rights and prerogative of the petitioner to seek justice, which he did, a judgment was reached on Friday in the favor of the people of Wajir County and it's now time to move on since the court verdict has vindicated their win yet again.

Muhumed said his county is facing one of the worst droughts in the history of Wajir County and probably Kenya with thousands of people staring at death.

"We have done our bit as a county, but held back by litigations for the last six months.

He reckoned that elections are emotive in nature, and reactions to the elections are not necessarily based on facts and law but could be more or less carried away by emotions.

"But six months down the line, we expect people to sober up and from history and for the handful of elections that have participated, I can say without any fear of doubt that the last election of 2022 was one of the best in terms of its success successes in terms of verifiability and transparency, particularly that was the gubernatorial election," he held.

He added: "We have been through these trenches before in 2017. And I can say without an iota of doubt that this one was without any reproach. To that extent. We thank the people of your county for being with us through through this thick and thin rain or sunshine and appreciate your patience,"

He also extended an olive branch to their worthy competitor and brother Dr. Hassan Mohamed asking him to move on and join hands in devising strategies to mitigate the ravaging drought facing the county.

Among those who attended the luncheon included Wajir Senator Abass Sheikh KK, Wajir Women Representative Fatuma Jehow Abdi, and MPs Aden Keynan (Eldas), Hussein Abdi Bare (Tarbaj), Yusuf Mohamed Farah (Wajir West) among others.

Jehow called on the petitioner Jubilee Party's Hassan Mohamed to drop his intention to file an appeal against the High Court ruling that upheld Governor Abdullahi's election.

She said the time has come for Wajir County leaders to join hands and work together and bury their political hatchet for the benefit of the county residents.