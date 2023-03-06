South Africa: Mark Pilgrim Fought Cancer 'Valiantly to the Very End'

@Hot1027FM / Twitter screenshot
Mark Pilgrim's last broadcasting job was at HOT 102 FM.
5 March 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Staff Writer

Mark Pilgrim has passed away following a year-long battle with lung cancer.

The legendary broadcaster passed away on Sunday morning at his home in the company of his partner, Adrienne Watkins.

During the year-long battle, 53-year-old Pilgrim often documented difficult moments regarding his ailing health. Pilgrim recently shared pictures of himself looking healthy but showing that he had lost a significant amount of weight.

At the time of his death, the cancer had advanced to stage four.

Pilgrim, who had an MBA from Edinburgh School and a BCom degree in Industrial Psychology, was also a voice artist and a motivational speaker.

His last broadcasting job was at HOT 102 FM.

"He fought valiantly to the very end," said the radio station in a tweet on Sunday.

On Sunday, people from the media industry shared heart-warming messages about Pilgrim, including describing his brave, warm personality and his contribution to the industry.

Ordinary people who spent time listening to his entertaining voice on radio also shared their sadness following his passing.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.