South Africa: Mark Pilgrim Fought Cancer 'Valiantly to the Very End'

Mark Pilgrim has passed away following a year-long battle with lung cancer.

The legendary broadcaster passed away on Sunday morning at his home in the company of his partner, Adrienne Watkins.

During the year-long battle, 53-year-old Pilgrim often documented difficult moments regarding his ailing health. Pilgrim recently shared pictures of himself looking healthy but showing that he had lost a significant amount of weight.

At the time of his death, the cancer had advanced to stage four.

Pilgrim, who had an MBA from Edinburgh School and a BCom degree in Industrial Psychology, was also a voice artist and a motivational speaker.

His last broadcasting job was at HOT 102 FM.

"He fought valiantly to the very end," said the radio station in a tweet on Sunday.

On Sunday, people from the media industry shared heart-warming messages about Pilgrim, including describing his brave, warm personality and his contribution to the industry.

Ordinary people who spent time listening to his entertaining voice on radio also shared their sadness following his passing.