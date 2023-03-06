Kenya: Kabogo Urges Ruto to End Kenya Power Monopoly

5 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Clare Tonui

Nairobi — Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has urged President William Ruto to end the monopoly Kenya Power enjoys to open up the sector to healthy competition.

Kaabogo said the nationwide blackout experienced on Saturday could not have happened with many players in the market.

"Time to end KPLC monopoly, William Ruto open up the industry for competition many companies will deliver power to the people at less than half the current prices of KPLC and I know you're aware," Kabogo said.

Kenya was plunged into darkness from 6 to 9 pm on Saturday in what sparked an outcry online.

On Tursday, Kenya Power acting Managing Director Geoffrey Muli was turned away from Parliament for failing to provide a comprehensive report on why the company has been posting losses.

"KPLC is overpricing electricity yet it's dying. Why would a monopoly make losses, from where?" posed the Chair of the Committee David Pkosing..

The Pkosing led committee has given the KPLC officials two weeks to substantiate queries raised against them by the Auditor General.

