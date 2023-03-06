Kenya: Shujaa Finish 10th at Vancouver 7s, Pick Seven Points

Nairobi — Shujaa finished an improved 10th at the Vancouver leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series, after losing 35-17 to Samoa in the ninth-place final on Monday morning.

The Kenyan boys picked seven points from Canada, an improvement from the single point they picked from last weekend's outing in Los Angeles.

They won two games in Vancouver, stunning South Africa 17-12 in the ninth-place quarter final before edging out Spain 24-14 in the semis.

They remained 13th in the overall standings with 29 points, one behind 12th placed Spain with four rounds left.