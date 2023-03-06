Kenya: Who Faces Who in the FKF Cup Round of 16? Two Derbies, Premier League Sides Collide

Nairobi — The wheat has started separating from the chaff after the conclusion of the first round of the MozzartBet Football Kenya Federation (FKF)Cup, with the line up for the round of 16 complete with two derbies and a clash of Premier League sides highlighting the next phase.

Kenya Police and Ulinzi Stars face off in the 'Uniformed Forces Derby' in one of the eight matches of the next round after both earned tickets following victories over the weekend.

Police won 4-1 over Scarlet FC, a team of former Premier League players at the Kasarani Annex on Sunday. Ulinzi on the other hand were 2-0 winners over Kajiado FC on Saturday to earn a ticket to the next round.

Meanwhile, Bandari and Mwatate United will face off in a Coastal Derby. The dockers saw off Administration Police 2-0 on Sunday while Taita Taveta County-based Mwatate needed a 4-2 win on penalties to edge out Coastal Heroes.

At the same time, defending champions Gor Mahia who edged out third tier side Kibera Soccer 1-0 at the Kasarani Stadium will take on Kakamega Homeboyz, the latter having struggled to beat third tier Shalimar United 4-3 on penalties in Naivasha.

Tusker FC, the biggest winners of the opening weekend after thrashing Berlin FC 7-0 will take on Division One side Rainbow FC, the latter having beaten Migori Youth on penalties in their first round match.

KCB, 1-0 winners over the Michael Olunga Foundation (MOFA) will play Bidco United in another all Premier League clash, the latter having needed penalties to edge out third tier Lions FC 3-2.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sofapaka will meanwhile take on Darajani Gogo, having progressed to the next round following a 3-0 victory over Karatina Homeboyz while the latter won 1-0 away to Nyota FC.

Kariobangi Sharks, 6-0 winners over Marula FC in Naivasha will play Equity Bank FC, semi-finalists from the 2019 season. The bankers edged out Mara Sugar 2-1 to earn a slot in the next round.

AFC Leopards who edged out Zetech University will meanwhile take on second tier side Murang'a Seal in the other semi final duel.

The second round matches will be played after the international break.

Full Round of 16 Fixtures:

Rainbow FC vs Tusker FC

KCB FC vs Bidco United

Sofapaka FC vs Darajani Gogo

Police FC vs Ulinzi Stars FC

Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia

Kariobangi Sharks vs Equity Bank

Murang'a Seal vs AFC Leopards

Bandari FC vs Mwatate United