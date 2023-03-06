Tunisia: 'It Is Unacceptable to Invite Foreigners to Demonstrate in Tunisia,' Says President Saied

3 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "It is unacceptable to invite foreigners to demonstrate in Tunisia", President Kais Saied said Friday in reference to the workers' rally and march planned by the Tunisian General Workers' Union (UGTT) for Saturday March 4.

During his meeting with Social Affairs Minister Malek Zahi at Carthage Palace to discuss a number of social and economic issues, Saied stressed that Tunisia is a sovereign state.

Saied also expressed surprise at the goals of the planned protests, especially after the arrest of those suspected of corruption and other charges.

These protests have nothing to do with the demands of the Tunisian people, he argued. Saied recalled that his aim was to preserve the dignity of the people and to achieve social justice.

The President of the Republic also recalled the positions taken by the UGTT in 1977 and 1978, calling in particular for social justice and the establishment of a national economic and social policy in the interests of the people.

