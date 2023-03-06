Egypt: PM Says Egypt Eyes Boosting Cooperation With Iraq

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Egypt looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Iraq, in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Madbouli's comments came during his meeting on Sunday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shaia al Sudani, as they reviewed a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat, Trade Minister Ahmed Samir from the Egyptian side, while the Iraqi delegation included Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Trade Minister Atheer Dawood Al Ghurairy and Iraqi Ambassador in Cairo Ahmed Nayef Rashid.

The premier highlighted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives for developing relations with Iraq and following up preparations for holding the next session of the Egyptian-Iraqi Joint Higher Committee in Cairo in May or June 2023.

Madbouli added Egypt and Iraq are adamant to broaden joint cooperation and increase trade exchange.

The prime minister stressed Egypt's support for Iraq in its fight against terrorism, lauding the role played by the Iraqi state institutions to preserve the country's sovereignty, security and stability.

The premier praised the significant progress in Egyptian-Iraqi ties, as well as in Egyptian-Iraqi-Jordanian relations.

Madbouli emphasized the need to implement the outcome of previous sessions of the Egyptian-Iraqi Joint Higher Committee and activate the agreements and memorandums of understanding reached by the two countries in various areas.

Concerning cooperation between Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, the prime minister expressed hope the agreed joint projects will come into force as soon as possible.

On his part, the Iraqi prime minister said he looks forward to finalizing the preparations for holding the next session of the Egyptian-Iraqi Joint Higher Committee and building on the previously reached agreements and memorandums of understanding.

Sudani added Egyptian companies have great chances to participate in investment projects stated in the Iraqi government's budget.

The Iraqi premier explained the Iraqi and Egyptian governments probe the possibility of establishing a logistics area on the borders between Iraq and Jordan, with a view to providing Egyptian goods and products to the Iraqi market.