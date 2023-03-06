Tanzania: Food Vendors Encouraged to Use Clean Energy

Mbeya — A total of 50 groups of women entrepreneurs dealing with food vending in Mbeya Region were at the weekend engaged in competition of cooking different traditional foods.

Winners of the competition walked away with cooking gas facilities and cash prizes in a move to encourage them shift to the use of alternative energy and get rid of charcoal and firewood.

The competition was organised jointly by the Tulia Ackson Fund and the Oryx Gas Tanzania ahead of the International Women's Day commemorated every 8th March.

Speaking at the event, Marketing Manager of the Oryx Gas Tanzania, Mr Peter Ndomba, said using charcoal and firewood for cooking has been causing adverse effects on health, environment and economy.

"Among efforts we are doing is to join the government in ensuring that Tanzanians use the clean energy in cooking so as to refrain from such effects and improve their lives," Mr Ndomba stated.

He said the company's efforts were also in supporting 2030 target of ensuring that 80 per cent of Tanzanians use the clean energy for cooking.

"Therefore, for us we have decided to carry the government vision practically," he vowed.

He said the company has been educating the public and motivating the members to use gas for cooking.

In line with this the company has been also donating gas cylinders to the people in different places countrywide.