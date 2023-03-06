Kenya: Sakaja Urges Odinga to Explore Dialogue With Ruto, Not Mass Action

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called on Opposition leader Raila Odinga to engage the government in dialogue instead of calling for mass action.

He further urged Kenyans to shun calls for mass action and instead focus on efforts to drive the economy to recovery.

"This matter will not be solved by chest-thumping. Even The Bible says come let us reason together, we have all agreed that there is no handshake on the table, but there is nothing that cannot be resolved when people seat and talk," Sakaja told Odinga who is planning to launch mass action this week at the end of his ultimatum to the government to lower the price of essential commodities.

Odinga has refused to recognise president William Ruto, claiming that his votes were stolen in his favour even though he failed to provide proof of this at the Supreme Court that dismissed his petition.

Sakaja said, "I believe God will give our president and deputy wisdom. Kenya will remain unbowed. We do not have another Kenya, where will we go if we burn Nairobi?".

The ODM leader had on February 22 given the President William Ruto-led Government a 14-day ultimatum to address the two issues or face mass action aimed at forcing the eight-month-old Kenya Kwanza administration to restore subsidies and bring down the cost of food and education.

President Ruto responded by daring the former Prime Minister to keep true to his threat, saying he will not be intimidated into accommodating the opposition into his government.