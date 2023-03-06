Kenya: Gachagua to Name Uhuru Kenyatta Power Men Who Stole Billions in Last Days

5 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he will publish an audited report in the coming days that will include information on money that was looted under the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a church service in Roysambu on Sundday, Gachagua said that the election petition presented by Odinga after the general election was planned to allow room for public money to be looted yet they knew the case was not going to succeed.

"In the next few days, I will be releasing details of billions looted from the public coffers in the last three months of the Uhuru administration and announce the ministers and Principal secretaries responsible so that Kenyans can know," he said.

Gachagua claims that the petition by Odinga was meant to give top officials in Uhuru government time to loot.

"Between the time IEBC announced the results and the time William Ruto was sworn in, they looted more than sh24 billion in this country yet they knew the petition was going nowhere," he said.

According to Gachagua, looted money was ferried to Wilson airport where officials boarded planes to transport it to undisclosed locations.

"Money was stolen from Covid when people were dying. Two days before the August 9 General Elections, they stole Sh6 billion and pretended to sell some shares from Telkom," he said.

It is understood that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has already commenced investigations into the acquisition of unexplained wealth by influential officials who served under Kenyatta.

