Kenya: Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya Marks 127th Adwa Victory in Colourful Ceremony

Nairobi Kenya — Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya marked commemorated the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa on Saturday, in a ceremony attended by dignitaries from various sectors.

The day is celebrated in memory of the Battle of Adwa in which federal forces defeated the Italian army trying to invade from the north in 1896.

The ceremony was attended by dozens of Ethiopians and Kenyans, among them top dignitaries from various sectors.

"Being Ethiopian is not only a pride for us but also for other African countries that gave them a reason to liberate themselves from colonization and inferiority," said Bacha Debele, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya.

Ambassador Debele described the day as "an important day not just for Ethiopians but entire Africa."

"The victory was one that demonstrated the resolve of Ethiopians to liberty and freedom," he said.

Similar celebrations were held in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa on Thursday where President Sahle-Work Zewde and her entourage joined the masses, many of them donning traditional dress.

And because of Adwa, Ethiopia remains the only African country that was not colonized by a European power as a result of the victory, leaving it as one of the few Nations to remain free of the influences of Western colonization.

Capital FM Managing Director Feizal Baghaza said it is amazing how the men and women who fought during the battle in Ethiopia, believed in themselves even though they did not have guns.

"They won because they believed in themselves and this is the narrative we need to spread in Africa that we can stand alone and win," he said.

Former Nairobi Mayor Joe Aketch said Kenyans and Ethiopians are one, hence the need to strengthen ties through various exchanges.

"We need each other as Ethiopians and Kenyans because there are a lot of opportunities to be explored if we work together as brothers and sisters," he said.