Algeria: President Tebboune Awards Medal of Order of National Merit to Algerian Rescue Mission

The President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune awarded Sunday in Algiers the medal of the National Order of Merit with the rank of "Achir" to the members of the Algerian mission dispatched to Turkey and Syria to participate in the rescue operations of the victims of the earthquake that struck the two countries.

The medal award ceremony took place at the International Conference Center (CIC) Abdelatif-Rahal, in the presence of senior state officials and members of the Government.