Malawi: Govt Owes Waterboard K81bn in Unpaid Bills

6 March 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Southern Region Water Board (DRWB) says it is struggling to provide quality service to customers because the government owes it K81 billion in unpaid water bills.

The parliamentary committee on Natural Resources chairperson, Welani Chilenga has described this as unacceptable and a recipe for disaster.

"Government is prohibiting water boards from hiking tariffs in the name of cholera epidemic, but if water boards are not supported, they will stop supplying water and cholera will be unpreventable," said Chilenga.

SRWB chief executive officer, Duncan Chambamba said the situation is worrisome as the organization is struggling to pay suppliers and some employee salaries among others.

Malawi Defense Force (MDF) and State House are appearing highly among defaulters.

The committee sets to meet of Finance and Water ministries on Monday to discuss the matter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.