Rwanda: La Jeunesse Players Arrested Over Assaulting Referee

Two La Jeunesse players are in custody over allegedly assaulting referee Toni Karemera after club's 1-0 Second Division League defeat to AS Muhanga on Friday, March 3, at Muhanga stadium.

The duo was arrested after they were involved in violent assault on the referee accusing him of controversially ruling out La Jeunesse's goal for offside.

Police Spokesperson in Southern Province, Emmanuel Habiyaremye, on Saturday confirmed to Times Sport that the duo was arrested and are currently detained at Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) Nyamabuye station.

"They are charged with assault," Habumuremyi told Times Sport, adding that RIB is still looking for more suspects who may have played a part in the incident.

As investigation continues, RIB Spokesperson Thierry Murangira said, "the suspects' case files are being prepared to be transferred to the prosecution."

These incident unfolded when Saidi Nshimiye thought that he scored the opening goal La Jeunesse inside the second half of the match before it was ruled out after assistant referee Pacifique Ruhumuriza flagged him offside.

Nshimiye was not happy with the referee's decision and immediately ran towards the referee and kicked him, a violent offense that saw him sent off after he was shown a straight red card.

After the final whistle, La Jeunesse players and the coaching staff rushed to the pitch and started attack the referee.

Karemera, who was the fourth official, ran to the defense of his colleague, only to be beaten up and injured in the head.

The referee had to be taken off the pitch on emergency stretchers and rushed to the hospital.

Times Sport understands that the referee has been discharged from the hospital and has sustained no serious injuries.