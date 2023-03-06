Rwanda: Who Is Ildephonse Musafiri, the New Minister of Agriculture?

President Paul Kagame on March 2 appointed Ildephonse Musafiri, 44, as the new Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, replacing Gerardine Mukeshimana.

The father of two graduated from the former National University of Rwanda with a Bachelor's Degree in Development Economics, in 2004.

Four years later, while at the same university, he obtained his Master's Degree in Applied Economics. Eight years ago, he earned a PhD in agricultural economics from the University of Bonn, in Germany, and an M.Sc. in applied economics from the University of Rwanda.

The appointment came just about four days after Musafiri, an agricultural economist, told the National Dialogue Council meeting, or Umushyikirano, that the Ministry identified six key areas - including irrigation and terracing, increasing yields per hectare by using more and better fertilisers and quality seeds, as well as enhancing the struggling post-harvest dynamics - it will continuously enhance so as to increase agricultural output.

At the opening of the two-day meeting, on February 27, Musafiri who was then Minister of State in the same ministry, also indicated that engaging and monitoring farmers, more closely, so as to better support them, will be crucial.

Musafiri, a senior economist with 18 years of proven experience, also mentioned agricultural credit and insurance facilities as very important elements that need much more attention. As an agricultural economist, among others, Musafiri will, undoubtedly, look at the country's agriculture from a business context. He will continuously analyse and improve aspects such as financing, allocation of inputs and resources, in an attempt to boost production as well as maximise profits.

Being the hard-working man that he is, by all means, Musafiri, will make effort to implement what he said on the Umushyikirano panel, even if it means he will now have less time for his passions - tennis, jogging and football.

Like most football fans, the fact that his favourite European and Premier League club, Liverpool (his other favourites are PSG and Bayern), is struggling, could at times dampen his spirit.

But he cannot afford to underestimate the huge task ahead.

Before his new appointment, Musafiri served as Minister of State in the same ministry for seven months. Previously, Musafiri was Executive Director of the Strategy and Policy Council (SPC) in the Office of the President. From April 2018, until his appointment as Minister of State on July 30, 2022, he served as Board Director of the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR).

Musafiri is an honorary senior lecturer at the University of Rwanda's College of Business and Economics, where he previously served as lecturer and head of the economics department.

In the past, his research focused on development economics and policy, particularly the analysis of poverty and inequality, economic growth, agricultural and food policy, climate change and environmental sustainability. Earlier in his career, he worked for World Vision Rwanda as a community capacity strengthening officer.

Besides his native Kinyarwanda, Musafiri is fluent in English, and French, and has a working knowledge of German.