Malawi: Police Arrest Man Over Cutting Down of Escom Power Poles

5 March 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Police in Lilongwe say they have arrested 26-year old man for allegedly cutting down Escom power poles and theft of 1500 metres of conductor wire worth K9.7 million.

The police have identified the suspect as Nevas Chimphanje.

Public Relations Officer for LIlongwe Police Station, Hastings Chigalu said Chimphanje was caught by Katete Forest Rangers who were patrolling Dzalanyama Forest Reserve.

They allegedly found him cutting down the poles using an axe.

"Five poles had already been taken down by this time," says Chigalu.

Investigations are underway to recover the conductor wires.

The incident happened on Friday.

The suspect, who hails from Sinyala Village, T/A Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe, will soon appear in Court.

