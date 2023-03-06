Malawi: State House Has New Director of Communications

5 March 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has removed his unpopular son-in-law Sean Kampondeni as State House Director of Communications.

He has since replaced him with Kent Mphepo, a social and behaviour change communications expert.

According to a statement released and signed by Presidential press secretary Anthony Kasunda, Kampondeni will continue to work as Executive Assistant and speechwriter in the office of the President and will be assigned other duties.

Kampondeni was said to be "arrogant and spoilt kid" by the media fraternity where he failed to build working relationships with newsrooms.

He announced during a State House brief on Monday that the 'Brief' was his last.

Kampondeni becomes the second person to be removed in the crucial communications team after popular broadcaster Brian Banda was ceremoniously removed.

