Africa: 'Both Teams Deserve a Place in the Semis' - Tunisia U20 Coach Sellimi

5 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Tunisia coach Adel Sellimi says his Young Carthage Eagles and Congo deserved to go through to the semifinals of the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON following their thrilling clash on Friday.

The Carthage Eagles secured a place in the last four at the expense of their Congolese counterparts who put in a brave performance in the quarter-final match at the Cairo International Stadium.

"I did not expect this scenario," the former international said. "Both teams performed at a very good level and deserved to qualify."

"Our team played a very good match and proved to everyone that we have the ability to defend our country and qualify for the World Cup.

"We showed our personality and the physical factor was in our favour.

"We showed our strong personality even though Congo managed to score three goals and put pressure on us throughout the match. But in the end the success factor was in our favor today and the best team qualified."

Tunisia will face high flying Senegal in the semi-finals at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Monday, 6 March at 16h00 local time (14:00 GMT).

"To reach the semifinals is a big thing. Senegal is a strong opponent and is distinguished by physical strength, and God willing, we will be ready for the semi-finals and we will be able to win."

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.