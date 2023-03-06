Africa: 'Both Teams Deserve a Place in the Semis' - Tunisia U20 Coach Sellimi

Tunisia coach Adel Sellimi says his Young Carthage Eagles and Congo deserved to go through to the semifinals of the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON following their thrilling clash on Friday.

The Carthage Eagles secured a place in the last four at the expense of their Congolese counterparts who put in a brave performance in the quarter-final match at the Cairo International Stadium.

"I did not expect this scenario," the former international said. "Both teams performed at a very good level and deserved to qualify."

"Our team played a very good match and proved to everyone that we have the ability to defend our country and qualify for the World Cup.

"We showed our personality and the physical factor was in our favour.

"We showed our strong personality even though Congo managed to score three goals and put pressure on us throughout the match. But in the end the success factor was in our favor today and the best team qualified."

Tunisia will face high flying Senegal in the semi-finals at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Monday, 6 March at 16h00 local time (14:00 GMT).

"To reach the semifinals is a big thing. Senegal is a strong opponent and is distinguished by physical strength, and God willing, we will be ready for the semi-finals and we will be able to win."