Rwanda: DR Congo Soldier Fires at RDF, Killed

A soldier of the Congolese army (FARDC) crossed over from the DR Congo and shot at RDF soldiers manning the common border between Grande Barrière and Petite Barrière in Rubavu District, in Rwanda's Western Province, on Friday, March 3.

The incident happened at around 17h35, according to a Rwanda Defence Force statement.

"The RDF soldiers returned fire, killing the FARDC soldier on the Rwandan side of the border. Several other FARDC soldiers fired at the RDF position resulting in a brief exchange of fire. The situation is now calm," reads the statement.

This is among many similar incidents where DR Congo soldiers have violated Rwandan territory.

The RDF has formally communicated the incident to the Extended Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM).