Tanzania: Minister Stresses Adherence to Standards in Airport Construction

5 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Samwel Mwalongo

MINISTER for Works and Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa has directed Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) to ensure that the construction of passengers' lounge at Arusha Airport meets international standards.

Prof Mbarawa issued the directive immediately after inspecting progress of the construction of the building.

"Arusha Airport is widely used by tourists, so it is important that experts consider installation of friendly and modern infrastructure in order to attract more airlines to use the airport," Prof. Mbarawa said.

He added: "A big percentage of the passengers who use this airport are foreigners, most of them being tourists, therefore you should make sure that this building is fixed with attractive infrastructure to attract more passengers and aircrafts."

In particular, the minister said that despite the efforts made by TAA in improving the airports in the country, he challenged them to ensure that the improvements are reflected in the revenue collected.

For his part, Arusha Urban Member of Parliament Mr Mrisho Gambo congratulated the government for addressing the long-term challenge of the passengers' building of the airport.

Mr Gambo said the completion of the building would reduce inconveniences for passengers who use the airport.

On the other hand, Arusha Airport Manager, Engineer Elipid Tesha, told the minister that the project would increase revenue collection from 2.8 bn/- to 6 bn/- per year.

"About 500,000 to 600,000 passengers per year are expected to be served after the completion of the building, whereas currently the existing building only serves 200,000 passengers per year," Engineer Tesha noted.

Moreover, he assured Prof Mbarawa that TAA will complete the building by considering value for money.

The Arusha Airport passenger building costs 2.8 bn/- and recently reached 75 per cent and is expected to be completed in April this year.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.