Tanzania: Minister Stresses Adherence to Standards in Airport Construction

MINISTER for Works and Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa has directed Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) to ensure that the construction of passengers' lounge at Arusha Airport meets international standards.

Prof Mbarawa issued the directive immediately after inspecting progress of the construction of the building.

"Arusha Airport is widely used by tourists, so it is important that experts consider installation of friendly and modern infrastructure in order to attract more airlines to use the airport," Prof. Mbarawa said.

He added: "A big percentage of the passengers who use this airport are foreigners, most of them being tourists, therefore you should make sure that this building is fixed with attractive infrastructure to attract more passengers and aircrafts."

In particular, the minister said that despite the efforts made by TAA in improving the airports in the country, he challenged them to ensure that the improvements are reflected in the revenue collected.

For his part, Arusha Urban Member of Parliament Mr Mrisho Gambo congratulated the government for addressing the long-term challenge of the passengers' building of the airport.

Mr Gambo said the completion of the building would reduce inconveniences for passengers who use the airport.

On the other hand, Arusha Airport Manager, Engineer Elipid Tesha, told the minister that the project would increase revenue collection from 2.8 bn/- to 6 bn/- per year.

"About 500,000 to 600,000 passengers per year are expected to be served after the completion of the building, whereas currently the existing building only serves 200,000 passengers per year," Engineer Tesha noted.

Moreover, he assured Prof Mbarawa that TAA will complete the building by considering value for money.

The Arusha Airport passenger building costs 2.8 bn/- and recently reached 75 per cent and is expected to be completed in April this year.