Tanzania: Govt Touts Collaboration in Wildlife Conservation

5 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Susan Mmary

MINISTER for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa has called on all conservation stakeholders in the country to continue working with the government to ensure protection of wildlife resources.

The Minister made the remarks in his statement availed to the media on Friday to mark the World Wildlife Day which is commemorated on March 3 every year.

This year's celebrations coincided with the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Convention on the Regulation of Wildlife and Endangered Plants (CITES).

Mr Mchengerwa said this year's theme "Partnership on Wildlife Conservation" encourages international cooperation in wildlife conservation and that wildlife conservation is a cross-cutting issue.

"This year's theme speaks all on how wildlife conservation is important and an international issue," he said.

Equally, he urged communities at the village, ward, division, district, regional, institutional and ministry levels to cooperate in wildlife conservation for the benefits of current and future generations.

"As we mark this day it is good to remember that Tanzania plays an important role in the world in wildlife conservation.

"It has set aside 32.5 per cent of its land for wildlife conservation which comprises 22 national parks, 29 forest reserves, 25 protected ares , Ngorongoro conservation area, 38 conservation communities and three ramsar sites," he explained.

He added that these areas are very important to the local economy as they contribute 17 per cent of GDP and 25 per cent of foreign exchange as well as providing employment to approximately 1.5 million Tanzanians.

Mr Mchengerwa thanked various donors and commended the soldiers and conservation officers for their continued protection of wildlife resources in the country.

He stressed that the ministry would continue to work with other stakeholders to address the challenges facing conservation.

The minister said that in implementing the initiatives, the ministry will continue to strictly enforce laws, regulations, principles, and guidelines for wildlife conservation areas in the country.

