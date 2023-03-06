Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Supporters Disrupt CCC Rally in Raffingora

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) constituency rally scheduled for Raffingora North was Sunday disrupted by Zanu PF elements who invaded the venue where they started playing social soccer.

The event pencilled for Raffingora Grounds had earlier been sanctioned by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

However, daring Zanu PF youths led by the party's District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman, Bywell Mbiri, stormed the stadium and started playing football claiming they had booked the venue ahead of CCC.

ZRP reportedly told CCC its hands were tied and could not render any assistance to clear the Zanu PF elements so the opposition meeting could go ahead.

CCC interim provincial chairman, Ralph Magunje confirmed the blockade to the rally venue.

"We had notified the regulating authority who had cleared our rally, but to our utter surprise Zanu PF supporters invaded the venue where we found them playing soccer claiming they had booked first," Magunje told NewZimbabwe.com.

After realising the Zanu PF youths were unrelenting, CCC activists, who included former Member of Parliament (MP) Concilia Chinanzvavana, marched across Raffingora township in a "meet-and-greet the voter" exercise.

CCC Zvimba cluster leader, Fidelis Mugari later addressed supporters near the stadium expressing dismay at the uneven electoral playing field. He accused the police of inaction as Zanu PF continues to provoke the opposition.

"You have seen it for yourself that we are a law-abiding political party. We followed all the dictates of the law and got approval for our meeting only to find the panicking regime invading our booked venue.

"Sadly the police refused to take action, but we are not worried as we know victory is certain," said Mugari.

"Do not worry about what Zanu PF is doing. It is panicking as they know their days are numbered. Some of those sent to disturb us are, in fact, our supporters.

"Anyway, we made an impact when we walked through the township. We are not worried about the stadium blockage. The stadium does not vote, we have talked to our voters" said Mugari.

In recent weeks, CCC has failed to hold several rallies after getting police bans.