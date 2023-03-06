Egypt, Copenhagen Infrastructure Mull Green Investments

4 March 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning and Economic Development and Chairperson of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt Hala el Saeed met Saturday with co-founder of the Copenhagen Infrastructure Philip Christiani.

The meeting tackled ways of boosting mutual investments in Egypt's green and renewable energy projects.

Egypt places a high priority on renewable energy projects and plans to transition its economy to green initiatives, the minister said.

The investment strategy for the 2023/22 fiscal year intends to achieve 40% of Egyptian projects as green ones, with the goal of increasing this percentage to 50% by the end of 2025/24, she added.

The Egyptian government's investment arm, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, supports the country's drive towards green development, el Saeed said.

The fund has launched green hydrogen and ammonia production initiatives, as well as water desalination projects, in partnership with specialized international companies, she added.

The Suez Canal Economic Zone provides promising investment opportunities in this field, the minister said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.