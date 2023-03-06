Zimbabwe: NSSA Acting CEO Granted Bail

6 March 2023
The Herald (Harare)

National Social Security Authority (NSSA) acting chief executive officer (CEO) Charles Shava appeared in court Friday on allegations of unprocedurally awarding the four doctors employed by the authority allowances that had already been turned down by the board.

Shava appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with fraud.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, who granted him $500 000 bail.

It is the State's case that on October 18 last year, the NSSA human resources committee held a meeting where Shava tabled a proposal to increase remuneration for NSSA doctors through a string of allowances.

On his proposal, Shava recommended that NSSA medical doctors be awarded 20 percent call allowances, 25 percent risk medical allowance, 50 percent non-practicing allowance and 20 percent special skills retention allowance.

The court heard that on November 8, NSSA held a full board meeting and the chairperson of the human resources committee tabled Shava's proposal to review the conditions of service for NSSA doctors.

The NSSA board, according to the State, approved the retention allowance but turned down the three other proposed allowances.

The board resolved that its medical doctors be paid a retention allowance, and management was to provide the retention amounts to the human resources, public relations and marketing committee. The HR committee was to consult the finance committee on the proposed amounts before sharing information with the board.

On December 20, Shava allegedly generated a memorandum addressed to the chairperson of the human resources committee and fraudulently added the allowances that had been turned down by the board.

It is also alleged that on November 8, Shava, with intent to deceive acting director human resources, allegedly altered the wording of the board resolution to read: "The HR committee was to consult the finance committee on the proposed amounts before implementation."

According to the State, the original board resolution reads: "The HR committee was to consult the finance committee on the proposed amounts before sharing with the board."

Shava allegedly instructed the acting director human resources to effect payment of allowances for the four doctors.

The court heard that on February 14 this year, Tambudzai Jongwe, the acting director human resources wrote an email to Shava seeking further clarification on why he instructed her to pay the medical doctors without the approval of the NSSA finance committee and the board.

On the same day, Shava allegedly sent an email to Ms Jongwe, further instructing her to proceed and pay the allowances of his fellow doctors with effect from January 1, 2023.

It is said that he allegedly justified his actions to Jongwe, saying her concerns had been fully addressed by the full board.

Acting upon the misrepresentation, Ms Jongwe allegedly effected the payments of the four doctors' allowances totalling $12 246 571,48.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.