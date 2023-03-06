Zimbabwe: Man Arrested Over Mutoriro, Cocaine

A Bulawayo man, Leo Ncube (39), has been arrested after he was found in possession of cocaine and Methcathinone (Cat) and Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth or mutoriro.

The arrest is in line with the launch of an operation to weed out drug abuse and drug peddling to save the youth, who are abusing drugs.

Already, over 3 221 people have been arrested countrywide in the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers and dealers.

Ncube, of Plot 3, Nerine 1, Upper Saucetown in Bulawayo, was arrested last Thursday by police following a tip-off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Ncube's arrest in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

"The suspect was found in possession of 10.29 g of cocaine, 15.10 g of crystal meth and 7.81 g of methcathinone (Cat) with a street value of $661 590," he said.

As the crackdown on drugs continues, police arrested 61 people countrywide under operation, "No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances".

Some of the suspects have since appeared in court where their trials are at various stages of completion.

The operation was launched following reports of rampant drug abuse, especially among the youths.

Police in Kadoma, acting on a tip-off, recently arrested Letwin Javhure (28) and Fadzai Musindo (41) in connection with unlawful possession of 16 plastic bags containing mbanje.

The value and weight of the mbanje is yet to be ascertained.

Police are also targeting those selling alcoholic drinks without licences.

A few weeks ago, police busted a drug base in Matapi's blocks 3, 4 and 5, where a tuckshop and a vehicle (registration number AEM 6736) were used as drug storage facilities.

The tuckshop owner, Siphelani Ncube, besides selling illegal drugs, was also selling liquor without a bottle store or bar licence.

Police recovered one 750ml crate of Black Label beer, 11 x 750ml Castle beers, two six packs of Chibuku Super beer, a crate of Chibuku scuds, one sachet of dagga, one stub of dagga, one sachet of Omeprazole capsules, one sachet of crystal meth, one bottle of colcaps syrup, four flu-stop capsules and a digital scale.

Ncube is being pursued by the police.

In the Midlands Province, police arrested Innocent Jaison Chida (28) of G6 72 Athens Mine, Mvuma. He was found in possession of 582g of mbanje, 26 sachets of mutoriro, four 100ml empty bottles of broncleer, 22 empty sachets of crystal meth and a digital scale used for weighing drugs.

Chida has since appeared in court and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Elsewhere, police in Kadoma arrested a 17-year-old boy along with David Muzamo (18), Edmore Karima (18) and Ishmael Mpofu (46) for possession of large quantities of mbanje.

A 2kg plastic full of unpacked mbanje, 103 sachets of mbanje, a polythene bag full of unpacked mbanje and a 20kg sack full of unpacked mbanje, were recovered from the suspects.

In Mbare, a 31-year-old man, Simbarashe Chanachimwe, alias Dama, was arrested after police raided his flat in the area last week and found him in possession of 26 sachets of mbanje and a mbanje plant with a height of 1,7 metres.

Dama, who was being sought by police in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs, was arrested following a raid by police at his base, at Block 14 Matapi Flats, in Mbare, Harare, at around 4am.

Police also arrested Obedient Hove (24) of 201 Liconia, Whitecliff, Harare on February 21, 2023.

The suspect was found in possession of 51 sachets of mutoriro, which he was selling to the community.