Namibia: Police Kill Man in Pangolin Skin Sting Operation

5 March 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

The Namibian Police at Rundu on Friday night allegedly shot and killed a 34-year-old man found in possession of a pangolin skin.

The man, identified as Joseph Kautjingu (34), was shot in the head and chest.

The police's acting regional commander in Kavango East, deputy commissioner Eino Nambahu, has confirmed the shooting.

Nambahu said the incident happened during a joint operation of the police and officials from the ministry of environment.

"The undercover operation started last week between Tuesday and Wednesday and on Friday they engaged with the suspect and unfortunately the suspect wanted to flee the scene and they fired some bullets that caught the suspect," said Nambahu.

Kautjingu was rushed to a hospital after the shooting, but died at the hospital.

A brother of Kautjingu, Alloys Mbombi, questioned why Kautjingu was not arrested like other people found in possession of pangolin skins.

"Does it mean the skin has more value than human life? We are not at peace, and the police must tell us what happened," he said.

Environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda also confirmed the joint operation, but could not give more information and said the matter is under investigation.

According to information provided to The Namibian, Kautjingu was at the scene of the shooting with another person.

The fatal shooting is claimed to have happened after Kautjingu and the other person emerged from bushes at the scene and started to run in separate directions when a police vehicle approached them.

