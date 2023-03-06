Angola: Ambassador Fátima Jardim Begins Duties in Albania

Luanda — The diplomat Maria de Fátima Jardim presented on Thursday to the Albanian President, Bajram Begaj, in the city of Tirana, her credentials for accreditation as non-resident extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Angola to the Republic of Albania.

Afterwards, President Bajram Begaj received the ambassador in an audience to address issues linked to cooperation, according to a press release from the Angolan diplomatic representation sent to ANGOP.

On the occasion, the diplomat reaffirmed the Angolan interest in reactivating the cooperation that Angola had maintained in the past with Albania, increasing other areas of partnership, such as education, agriculture, tourism and energy.

On the same day, the non-resident ambassador was received by the acting minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania, Artemis Malo, a meeting dominated by the interest of both states in increasing bilateral and multilateral cooperations.

The Angolan diplomat prioritized, at the time, the sectors of agriculture, education and trade, having suggested the possibility of signing memorandums between both states.

The Albanian minister, on the other hand, praised the Angolan precision in the choice of sectors, aiming at the reactivation of the cooperation.