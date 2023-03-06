Angola: Ambassador Fátima Jardim Begins Duties in Albania

3 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The diplomat Maria de Fátima Jardim presented on Thursday to the Albanian President, Bajram Begaj, in the city of Tirana, her credentials for accreditation as non-resident extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Angola to the Republic of Albania.

Afterwards, President Bajram Begaj received the ambassador in an audience to address issues linked to cooperation, according to a press release from the Angolan diplomatic representation sent to ANGOP.

On the occasion, the diplomat reaffirmed the Angolan interest in reactivating the cooperation that Angola had maintained in the past with Albania, increasing other areas of partnership, such as education, agriculture, tourism and energy.

On the same day, the non-resident ambassador was received by the acting minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania, Artemis Malo, a meeting dominated by the interest of both states in increasing bilateral and multilateral cooperations.

The Angolan diplomat prioritized, at the time, the sectors of agriculture, education and trade, having suggested the possibility of signing memorandums between both states.

The Albanian minister, on the other hand, praised the Angolan precision in the choice of sectors, aiming at the reactivation of the cooperation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.