Uganda Sends Mattresses, Blankets to Turkey for Earthquake Victims

6 March 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

Uganda has donated mattresses, and blankets in a 13 tons aid supply to Turkey for relief to people who were affected by the devastating earthquake last month.

According to information from the Turkish embassy, the 13 tons of "in kind aid" was collected by "Ugandan friends" on behalf of the Turkish people.

"This morning we sent via Turkish Airlines, 13 tons of in-kind aid, including 750 mattresses and 550 blankets donated by our Ugandan friends for the victims of the earthquake. On behalf of the Turkish people, we thank our Ugandan sisters and brothers," the Turkish Embassy in Kampala said in a statement on Sunday.

Speaking about the donation, Turkish ambassador to Uganda Mehmet Fatih Ak thanked the Ugandan people who share the pain with Turkey, as well as the Indian community in East Africa for mobilizing relief supplies.

At least 9.1 million people were affected by the earthquake in Turkey, 45,000 of those died including a Ugandan national.

1.9m people have relocated and the same number of people still living in temporary shelters.

