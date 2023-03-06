Malawi: President Chakwera Lobbies for More Funding From Opec Fund

5 March 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has taken advantage of his official trip to Doha, Qatar, to lobby for more funding from OPEC Fund, pleading with the Fund to consider expanding its three-year funding to Malawi from US$60 million to US$200 million.

Chakwera made the request on the sidelines of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) during a discussion with Abdulhamid Alkhalifa - the Director General of OPEC Fund for International Development.

He said topping up the funding would go a long way in helping Malawi in its quest to graduate to a middle income country.

During the meeting, President Chakwera expressed his gratitude to OPEC Fund for its continued assistance to Malawi, which, in recent times, has seen the construction of Rumphi, Mchinji and Chikwawa Teachers Training Colleges and the construction of Karonga Town Water Supply Scheme.

Established in 1976 by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC fund for International Development is a multilateral development finance institution.

