East Africa: EAC Applauds Samia for Handing Them Land

Arusha — THE East African Business Council (EABC) has commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for donating and handing them over a piece of land.

In its statement, the apex advocacy body of private sector associations and corporates said the gesture will go a long way in enabling EABC in executing its mandate as the voice of the private sector in East Africa and driving the vision of a borderless East Africa for business and investment.

"EABC's mission is to advocate for a conducive business environment and promote sustainable private sector-driven growth in the EAC region," the statement read in part.

According to EABC, the gesture summed up Dr Samia's great leadership in promoting the role of the private sector as the engine for socio-economic growth in the EAC region.

EABC further applauded Dr Samia for her deep commitment to spearheading the East African Community (EAC) regional integration agenda and championing closer trade ties for increased prosperity for all East Africans.

"The Council is deeply committed to partnering with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to boost intra-EAC trade, industrialisation, investments and job creation," the statement said.

Last week, President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially handed over title deed for plot of land No.4/2 situated at Mateves Arusha of twelve thousand three hundred and fifty-five (12,355) square metres (3 hectares) allocated to the East African Business Council.

The title deed was received by EABC Chief Executive Officer, John Bosco Kalisa.

The plot of land will enable East African Business Council to build its Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania, which is also the headquarters of the EAC.

EABC strives for excellence and is the most renowned regional platform for businesses to present barriers to trade and investments and jointly chart out solutions to ease the cost of doing business, drive growth on intra-regional trade and investments and advance reforms for a diversified, competitive, export-led, integrated and sustainable economy in East Africa.

On Friday President Samia also handed over a title deed for 125 hectares of land in Kisongo, Arusha Region to the East African Community Secretary General Dr Peter Mathuki for the regional bloc future expansion.

The title deed was handed over to Dr Mathuki shortly after they held talks at the Arusha State Lodge. Mathuki was also accompanied by his delegation.

The 125 acres in Kisongo area on the outskirts of Arusha City have been provided to the EAC for free by the Tanzanian government.

The land was allocated to the EAC in August 2005 by the fourth phase President Dr Jakaya Kikwete, who was then the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the plot was meant for the community's future expansion.

The secretariat intends to initiate grand development projects on the land. The projects to be initiated include staff housing scheme, international school, health centre, recreational facilities, exhibition ground and banking as well as a shopping mall.

The existing three-winged EAC Headquarters Complex at the heart of Arusha was completed in 2012 and the EAC secretariat moved in, shifting from their previous rented offices at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC).