Somalia: Deni Clarifies That Puntland Is Not Involved in Lasanod War

Bosaso — Puntland state of Somalia has once again distanced itself from being involved in the Lasanod war between Somaliland and the local SSC community militia.

Since the beginning of the conflict in January, Puntland position was that it was not a part of the anti-Somaliland push by the SSC, and said the people are self-sufficient.

"Puntland is not part of the war, and I am confident that the people of SSC are strong enough to protect their dignity, and we are behind them, and we are ready when needed," said President Said Deni who was speaking in Bosaso.

President Deni also said that Puntland will join the war if the SSC elders [Isima] ask for help at anytime, a statement that shows the regional state has ambition to retake Lasanod.

Abdimajid Sugulle, with the public hospital in Las-Anod, told The Associated Press on Saturday that more than 1,080 other people have been wounded and over 100,000 families have fled the city of Las-Anod since late December. Most civilians have fled, he said.

Some earlier reports, however, claimed a higher death toll and displacement numbers, at over 200 killed and affecting over 200,000 families.

The President of Puntland said this at a meeting he attended in Bosaso, which discussed the Development of the District in Vision 2030, and the way to develop the city, public services, social services and the development.

The meeting presented the design plan that is going on in the city, how to develop it and the social services of the Gulf of Aden city.