Somalia: Military Repels Al-Shabaab Attack On Bases Near the Capital

Mogadishu — The Somali National Army [SNA] forces have successfully repulsed an attack by Al-Shabaab in the Afgoye district, approximately 30 south of the capital.

After hours of firefight, the SNA pushed back the attackers and maintained their presence in the bases which protect the town from the attacks, according to the military sources.

The Al-Shabaab attackers lost several combatants in the battle with the SNA in Afgoye that comes amid stepped up military pressure on the militant group from multiple-fronts.

The public transport and people's movement were up and running on Monday morning with the government forces secured whole town following the overnight ambush assault.

The number of the casualties still remained unclear as both sides did not releases any statement regarding the fighting. Al-Shabaab often carried out such hit-and-run attacks in Somalia.

Over the last few months, (SNA) backed by clan-based militias and U.S. air support, have steadily made progress against Shabaab, al Qaeda's branch in East Africa, across central Somalia.

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Al-Shabaab is losing ground and the government is after the group to eliminate it from entire country before the end of 2023.