Somalia: Hormuud Telecom Participates in MWC 23 Barcelona

6 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Hormuud Telecom has participated in this year's Mobile World Congress event, which is being held in the city of Barcelona in Spain.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is one of the largest and most important events in the telecommunications and technology industry.

The congress has been held annually since 1987, with the event attracting major players in the industry, including CEOs, industry leaders, and government representatives from around the world.

This year's MWC, held in Barcelona, Spain, was attended by more than 100,000 people and 2,000 companies from over 200 countries.

The event provided a platform for these companies to showcase their latest products and services, unveil new technology, and discuss the latest trends and challenges facing the industry.

At the MWC, Hormuud Telecom's delegation, led by CEO Ahmed Mohamed Yusuf, managed to meet with other major players in the industry, including GSMA leaders, Microsoft, Nokia, Samsung, Google, TM Forum, and more. These meetings provided a platform for the company to discuss potential partnerships, collaborations, and innovations that could help further improve the telecommunications industry in Somalia.

Hormuud Telecom has made significant contributions to the advancement of the telecommunications industry in Somalia, having earned the GSMA Mobile Money Certification and winning the GLOMO Awards in 2022.

As Somalia's largest telecommunications company, Hormuud Telecom has been at the forefront of changing lives through connectivity and unlocking transformation by providing vital communication services to millions.

Overall, Hormuud Telecom's participation in the MWC is a positive development for the company, and it demonstrates the company's commitment to advancing the telco industry in Somalia by participating in international conferences and events that shape the future of technology in an effort to help Somalia become engaged in a global society.

