Kenya: Tana River Farmers Asked to Plant Early Maturing Crops Ahead of Depressed March-May Long Rainy Season

Hola — Farmers in Tana River County have been urged to plant early maturing crops after the weather forecasted a depressed March-Mat long rainy season.

Speaking during the Rains Assessment report presentation at National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) boardroom Thursday, Tana River County Crops Officer Ramadhan Mwero urged farmers to prepare their farms early and use modern farming tools and certified seeds in order to increase crop production.

Mwero said currently the farmers have no food in their stores after experiencing crop failure due to inadequate rains last short rains season.

The Crops Officer called on farmers to plant early maturing maize seeds and crops like green grams and cowpeas as they require little rainfall.

The weatherman has warned of insufficient rains this season even as farmers continue preparing their farms. - Kna