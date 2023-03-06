Kenya: China Square Reopens After Talks Between Govt, Chinese Community

Nairobi — The controversial China Square store located at the Unicity mall near Kenyatta University has been reopened, a week after it was closed indefinitely.

Talks between the Kenyan government and the Chinese Community ungrilled the deadlock over the opening of the Chinese mall that has caused an uproar among the local traders.

In a statement, the Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce mentioned they looked forward to equal and fair treatment to enable a conducive business environment.

"The Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce welcomes the good news on the resumption of operations of China Square this follows several engagements between the Kenya Government and the Chinese Community in Kenya to reach an amicable solution to the stalemate and cooperation," stated the Chinese Chamber of Commerce

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria had called for the mall's closure, insisting that the Kenyatta University vice-chancellor buy out the lease from the Chinese Trader.

Kuria pushed for the lease to be handed over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa, and Eastleigh traders, and potentially edge out the Chinese businessman.

On behalf of China Square, and the Chinese Business Community it was asserted that they would continue fostering collaboration between Kenya and China in promoting investment despite the hiatus that has unfolded in recent days.

"We appreciate Kenya's government support in allowing the Chinese Community to do business and contribute to Kenya's growth and development efforts through employment creation and contribution to Kenya's tax revenue," stated the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.