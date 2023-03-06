Namibia: Marcha-Lee Lorenz Releases Third Album

GOSPEL and country artist Marcha-Lee Lorenz launched her third album, 'Thank you Lord' over the weekend.

Through the album, the artist urges listeners to keep going through all trials and tribulations.

"Anyone can listen to this album. Singing makes me happy. I sing to encourage, to express, to understand and to feel. The excitement of performing gives me the chills. God gives us so many reasons to rejoice that fill our hearts with song, even in the middle of hardship," she says.

The 11-track album is about worshipping God and reminds people about the goodness of God, Lorenz says.

With 'Vat Tog My Hand', she says she wants people to know that help is there whenever you need it. "'Vat tog My Hand' tells my story. When I was down in the valley, God took my hand. And when I thought I would never cross the mountain, because it seemed too high, God made a way through the mountain. 'Liefde Red My' serves as a reminder that the love of God has always kept me going, whenever everything seems impossible. 'I Sing Because I'm Happy' was inspired by the fact that God gives me joy," Lorenz says.

Lorenz started singing in church when she was young and was part of the M&K Gertze High School choir. "All I am is from God. I just love singing. I grew up in a house where singing was part of us. My dad would try out the funniest steps to make a song interesting and it kept us together as a family. We're known as a singing family and when my dad passed away, as a family, we would sit together and sing and talk about what he would have done and it helped us through our grieving period, but most importantly, I love to give praise to God and give a message through song. It is my passion. It is my life," she says.

"I believe how I ended up in the studio and started recording, was all God's doing. God kept me going and I want to give thanks to him. Through this album, I want to encourage people and give them hope that God is alive and He can make a way. If you feel that the mountain is too high to climb, trust God to make a way through the mountain. God is God and he made all this possible when I thought it was impossible," Lorenz says.