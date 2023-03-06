Namibia: Don't Wait for Opposition to Criticise Swapo - Aupindi

SWAPO central committee member and MP Tobie Aupindi has called on party members to hold leaders accountable, and not to wait until the opposition does so.

Speaking at a party event at Groot Aub on Saturday, Aupindi said: "A leader is created to serve, not to be served . . . We must elect them and . . . hold them accountable. It must not be the opposition coming here telling us we have not done A, B, C and D," Aupindi, said.

The former managing director of Namibia Wildlife Resorts was addressing the leadership of the Windhoek Rural at Groot Aub.

The aim of the event was to celebrate the election of district coordinator John Elago to the ruling party's central committee. Aupindi in his was joined by fellow central committee members Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, Fransina Kahungu, Sebastian Karupu, and Hofni Iipinge.

District information secretary Christa Hansen said they were celebrating Elago's election.

He has served Swapo in the Windhoek Rural district as section leader, branch leader, district coordinator, and now as a member of the central committee.

Elago was elected at the seventh Swapo elective congress in November last year.

"Now that you're a member of the central committee of the mighty Swapo, the people of Windhoek Rural need you more than ever before," said Namundjebo- Tilahun, who is also Swapo's treasurer in Khomas region. Swapo has been struggling to stamp its authority in the vast Windhoek Rural constituency, which is currently under the control of the Landless People's Movement. The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) also has a strong influence in the constituency.

However, Namundjebo Tilahun has faith that the party will be able to wrestle back the constituency from the opposition in the next regional government elections in 2025.

"Rest assured that come 2025, with the leadership of John Elago, we're going to take Windhoek Rural back to where it belongs," she said.

Karupu, who is also a member of parliament, said Elago has contested several times, but has never given up. "He kept on, and now he is a member of the central committee for the mighty Swapo party," the former governor of the Kavango region said.

Swapo's regional coordinator in Khomas, Elliot Mbako, described Elago as a loyal patriot.

Elago attributed his achievement to persistence and commitment.

"It is not about me. It is actually about the youth, the people celebrating an achievement from this district . . . " he said.

He told The Namibian it is very rare in Swapo that an individual who started at section level moves up to the party's central committee.

"For now I just want to learn. I am going to learn, I am not really rushing for parliament and all that high positions. But when it comes, I will serve the party," he said.