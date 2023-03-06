Zimbabwe: Fastjet Beefs Up Fleet Ahead of Kariba, Hwange Routes Launch

The first of FastJet's three Embraer 120 aircrafts meant to service new domestic routes-Kariba and Hwange National Park landed in Harare recently ahead of flights launch set for the 23rd of March.

The new routes will bring to five the domestic destinations that Fastjet operates in Zimbabwe after Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

"We are delighted to welcome this aircraft to serve our domestic new routes to Kariba and Hwange National Park," said Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana.

"Air connectivity is a key enabler for tourism development and we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the development of tourism in Zimbabwe and the region."

The Embraer 120 Aircraft carries 30 passengers.

The development is a game-changer for the domestic tourism industry, which seldom ever uses air as a mode of transport due to poor connectivity.

Airports Companies of Zimbabwe public relations and communications manager Mr Tonderai Mangombe said the introduction of new aircraft destinations by fastjet was a boost in domestic tourism.

"We have eight airports in Zimbabwe of which five are small airports not being serviced by scheduled operations and the coming in of this Embraer 120 is good news to us. We are going to use all our airports and this is evidence.

"They have announced that they will be starting services on March 23 to Kariba and Hwange but now seeing the aircraft already on the ground and it shows their seriousness to operate. We are excited as the Airports Company of Zimbabwe," he said.

Fastjet offers international flights from Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa, and from Victoria Falls to Mbombela (Kruger), Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in South Africa and Maun in Botswana.

Fastjet has won awards which include World Travel Awards 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 2020, 2021 and 2022, and Skytrax World Airline Awards in 2017 and 2019 and in the top ten finalists for 2022.