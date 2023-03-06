Malawi: President of Malawi to Make Working Visit to Angola This Year

Doha — The President of Malawi, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, on Sunday expressed the wish to travel to Angola aiming to attend the meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to be held in August this year in Luanda.

The information was provided to the press by the secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes in Doha, Qatar, after the meeting that the Malawian Head of State granted to Angola´s Vice President, Esperança da Costa, in the framework of the 5th Least Developed Countries (LDC) Conference.

In this courtesy meeting, Esperança da Costa praised Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, outgoing chairperson of the LDC, on the basis of the work he has done while in Office and both officials addressed future issues regarding the continent and she stressed that "Africa should be the master of its own destiny".

According to Domingos Vieira Lopes, Esperança da Costa and Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera reviewed the cooperation relations between Angola and Malawi and also, as part of the event, the Angolan Vice President had a courtesy meeting with the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)

The Vice President of the Republic took the opportunity to grant an audience to the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), who expressed its great interest in continuing to cooperate with Angola.

In her capacity as a biologist, Esperança da Costa called attention to the need to make better use of the knowledge of local populations and to work to promote actions aimed at providing them with the knowledge in order to familiarise them with science.

International Atomic Energy Agency

The Vice President of Angola also received in an audience the Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Hua Liu, who proposed to work on a diagnosis regarding cancer research, opening up the possibility of supporting Angolan students in this area and the creation of a similar centre in the country.

The secretary of State, Domingos Vieira Lopes, informed that Hua Liu wants to work with the Ministry of Energy and Water based on the existing effective collaboration to boost cooperation.

United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

The Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) announced that a new area of cooperation will be started, related to the blue economy, within the scope of the diversification of the economy and the creation, in Angola, of more and quality jobs for the youth, which represents a high percentage of the population.

Rebeca Grynspan made these statements to the press, after an audience granted to her by the Vice-President of the Republic of Angola, on the sidelines of the 5th Conference of Least Developed Countries (LDC), in which both are participating in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

According to her, their conversation was quite interesting, adding that Angola and UNCTAD have been cooperating for over five years and assured that as a country, Angola is a model to be followed by other states.

Rebeca Grynspan was proud of the results of the investments in Angola.

Angola-Brazil Cooperation

Esperança da Costa also granted an audience to the director of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, Ruy Carlos Pereira, in order to raise the level of the Angola-Brazil cooperation, in different domains, mainly in the economic and entrepreneurial sectors.