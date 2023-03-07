South Africa: New Cabinet Gets Thumbs Up From Tripartite Alliance, While DA Slams Ramaphosa's 'Failure to Show Backbone'

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his reconfigured Cabinet from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday night. While the ANC's alliance partners welcomed the changes, the DA said it was merely a 'batch of broken eggs'.

After more than an hour's delay, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced his much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle. He said the changes were intended to fill vacancies that had occurred in the executive and to direct the government more effectively towards the areas that require urgent and decisive action.

Ramaphosa did not reduce his Cabinet, but added more members. Notably, he appointed three additional ministers to the Presidency including Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who is responsible for electricity.

Alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP expressed support for the new Cabinet.

SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila was happy with the appointment of Noxolo Kiviet as minister of public service and administration.

"She is an experienced comrade ... We are looking forward to her stabilising the sector, engaging with the unions and making sure that we rejuvenate the public sector. That section is constitutive of the great success story of our liberation movement and we...