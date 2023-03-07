Zimbabwe: Electricity Outages Cut Off Bulawayo Water Supply

Some residential areas have gone for more than two weeks without water after council disconnected supply citing current power outages.

Only the city centre, mines and industrial areas have not been affected by the gruelling situation.

Residents who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com complained that the water supply strategy implemented by the local authority was unfair to residents.

"We normally experience water shortages twice a week but this time around we have gone for almost two weeks without water. Council is being unfair and inconveniencing residents because these water cuts are not planned and announced in advance so that residents can plan for other alternative water sources," said Blessing Ncube, a Padonhurst resident.

Ncube said his family was now forced to spend several hours queuing at a local borehole.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube said council has come up with a water supply strategy to alleviate the challenges.

"The city of Bulawayo would like to advise its valued residents and stakeholders that after halting water supplies to all areas, we will be embarking on the water supply strategy below to restore supplies. The public is also made aware that this has become possible due to 36-hours of uninterrupted supply of power to our pump stations and treatment plants which enabled the city reservoirs to be temporarily stabilised," said Dube.

The Town Clerk however said normal water supply resumptions will depend on the availability of electricity at both pump stations and treatment plants.