Zimbabwe to Host Netherlands for Super League Series

6 March 2023
263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe will host the Netherlands for three one-day international (ODI) matches in Harare this month.

The matches are scheduled for 21, 23 and 25 March and will all be played at Harare Sports Club, starting at 9.30am local time.

The ODI series is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League that is serving as the main route for direct qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The 13-team league competition will see the top eight sides, including India as the hosts, earn direct qualification, while the remaining five, along with five Associate sides, will play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe from which two other teams will go through to the global showcase.

The upcoming series against the Netherlands will be Zimbabwe's last in the Super League.

Although both teams are out of contention for direct qualification, their meeting in Harare this month remains important, according to the home side's skipper.

"I think the tour is very important for a couple of reasons," Zimbabwe Captain Craig Ervine said.

"One being it's a chance to look at some options ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier on home soil and what sort of team our selectors are looking at.

"Two, it's an opportunity to keep the momentum going which has brought the crowds back to Harare Sports Club and which we want to carry through to the qualifiers.

"What we want to see again is the support we had during the 2018 qualifiers and we can only get that support by continuously winning games."

MATCH SCHEDULE - ZIMBABWE VS NETHERLANDS ODI SERIES:

