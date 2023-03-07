Zimbabwe: Legend Madinda Ndlovu Returns to Highlanders Ahead of New Season - Appointed Assistant Coach

ZIMBABWE football legend Madinda has made a stunning return to Bulawayo giants Highlanders almost four years after he left the club.

The veteran coach, who is highly revered by the club's fans has been appointed assistant coach to Portuguese Baltemar Jose De Oliveira Brito in addition to being the club's director of junior development.

Highlanders confirmed Ndlovu's on their official social media platforms on Monday.

"We are pleased to announce the return of coach Madinda Ndlovu who joins the club as a first team assistant coach and Director of Junior Development. We wish him all the best in executing his duties at the club," the club said.

Ndlovu has had several coaching stints at Highlanders since hanging up his boots.

In his most recent stint he left the club in 2019 for the Botswana Premier League where he had a short stint with Gaborone United.

He however left the club for health reasons but having since recovered he has now been given a new role at his boyhood club.

Ndlovu becomes the third assistant coach will be assistant coach to Brito, joining Antonio Torres and Joel Luphahla.

However due to his experience, he coulf be lined up to take over from the Portuguese coach if he fails to challenge for the the Premier Soccer League title this season.

Highlanders open their 2023 Premier Soccer League campaign at home against ZPC Kariba.