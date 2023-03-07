Egypt: Govt Denies Issuing Decision Banning Sick People From Performing Hajj Rituals

The cabinet media center has denied news on issuing a decision banning people with chronic diseases from performing Hajj rituals.

In a statement on Monday6/3/2023, the media center said it has contacted the Health Ministry which refuted such reports.

It made it clear that patients, who are banned from traveling, include people who suffer chronic renal failure (CRF), overweight people, cardiac patients with advanced heart problems, tumor patients, pregnant women in the first and last trimesters, Alzheimer patients and mentally ill people.

The media cabinet urged media outlets and social media followers to be accurate in spreading news and to contact reliable sources before publishing any information without any credible facts in order to avoid misleading citizens.

MENA