Egypt: Govt Denies Issuing Decision Banning Sick People From Performing Hajj Rituals

7 March 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The cabinet media center has denied news on issuing a decision banning people with chronic diseases from performing Hajj rituals.

In a statement on Monday6/3/2023, the media center said it has contacted the Health Ministry which refuted such reports.

It made it clear that patients, who are banned from traveling, include people who suffer chronic renal failure (CRF), overweight people, cardiac patients with advanced heart problems, tumor patients, pregnant women in the first and last trimesters, Alzheimer patients and mentally ill people.

The media cabinet urged media outlets and social media followers to be accurate in spreading news and to contact reliable sources before publishing any information without any credible facts in order to avoid misleading citizens.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.