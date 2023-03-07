Malawi: Zomba, Blantyre Run Out of Fuel

7 March 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Shortage of fuel has hit the southern regions of Zomba and Blantyre.

Motorists in the two cities are confirming of long queues on filling stations.

Motorists in Zomba city are being forced to be on long queues to access fuel as most pump stations have run out of both petrol and diesel Zodiak online has established.

Our spot checks have established that only petroda filling station in the city has petrol and motorists including motorcycle kabanza operators are being forced to stay on queues for hours to access the commodity.

Some fuel attendants we have talked to on condition of anonymity say they have had no fuel especially petrol since yesterday but they have not been told by their authorities on what has necessitated the situation.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority is yet to comment on the matter.

