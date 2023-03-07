Malawi: Minister Jean Sendeza in U.S. for Commission on the Status of Women

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, is in the United States of America (USA) where she is leading a Malawi delegation to the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

Speaking in an interview from the US, Sendeza said the session seeks to address critical issues affecting women in the world.

She said the delegates will also identify barriers hindering women from achieving their social and economic aspirations.

"So, this session seeks to address critical issues like: What does it mean to 'crack the code' to gender equality? What will it take to close the digital gender gap? How do we leverage inclusive technologies to combat generational and systemic gender-based discrimination?" said Sendeza.

The minister disclosed that the session, which will run from 6th-17th of March, 2023, will delve deep into the theme: "Cracking Code: Innovation for a Gender Equal Future" and exploring how, by improving access to innovation and education, as a way of closing the digital gender gap that keeps so many women and girls offline and away from new opportunities.

"It is a great milestone for Malawi to be part of this auspicious session. I am leading a Malawi delegation to the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York, USA," she stated.