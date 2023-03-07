Tanzania: Mariam Mwinyi to Grace Tira's Iwdc in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR's First Lady Mariam Hussein Mwinyi is expected to grace the International Women's Day Conference on March 9, this year.

Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) Commissioner, Khadija Issa Said whose agency organises the event, said in Dar es Salaam on Monday the event to be held in Zanzibar will bring together all women involved in the insurance sector and other stakeholders.

"We as women of the insurance sub-sector have decided to take this day as a special day... there will be different topics that will be presented by various people," the Commissioner said. The focus is to increase awareness of the industry among the population.

Organizing Committee Chairperson, Fikky Ntomola detailed that a total of 250 women have confirmed their participation and that their expectations are to have at least 300 participants.

She said the number of women engaged in the insurance sector is quite satisfying. Adding; "I can say that women are more involved in the insurance sector these days, and truth is even in most insurance institutions those who have top positions are women."