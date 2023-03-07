Tanzania: Mwinyi Swears in Two New Public Service Commissioners

6 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

ZANZIBAR President, Hussein Ali Mwinyi has administered oath of integrity to two members of the Zanzibar Public Service Commission at the Isle's State House today.

The officials included Yakouti Hassan Yakout and Asha Khamis Hamadi who were appointed on January 21, this year.

Prior to their new roles, Mr Yakout and Asha were retired Permanent Secretaries in the revolutionary government of Zanzibar.

The Swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by various leaders including Zanzibar's Second Vice President, Hemed Suleima Abdullah, Zanzibar's Attorney General, Dr Mwinyi Talib Haji and Isle's Chief of Secretary, Zena Said.

