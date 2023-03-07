Kenya: Ruto Declares Zero Tolerance to Sexual Exploitation of Women in Construction Sites

6 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — President William Ruto has declared zero tolerance to sexual exploitation of women working in construction sites.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for 6,704 Affordable Housing Units in Nairobi's Starehe, President Ruto assured all women working in the male-dominated construction sites of government's protection.

The President was responding to concerns raised by a women working in the sector. Millicent Ouma highlighted various challenges faced by women seeking jobs or working in the construction sector.

"Our women are in the construction sites for work and not looking for dates. If you are looking for dates look elsewhere. And our contractors must ensure that there are separate washrooms at the sites so that we can dignify women working in the construction sector," President Ruto stated.

The President asked the contractors to allocate a fair chunk of work in the construction sector including plumbing, painting and electrical works to women so that they can be empowered.

The Head of State also encouraged developers to continue involving women in the construction, noting that they are equally capable.

"We must be deliberate about involving women in job opportunities especially in the construction sector," the President stated.

In addition, the President announced his administration's plan of availing affordable housing in the city.

He announced that in 3 months the government will begin ground breaking for another 26,000 houses in various parts of the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.