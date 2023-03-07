Kenya: Ruto Declares Zero Tolerance to Sexual Exploitation of Women in Construction Sites

Nairobi — President William Ruto has declared zero tolerance to sexual exploitation of women working in construction sites.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for 6,704 Affordable Housing Units in Nairobi's Starehe, President Ruto assured all women working in the male-dominated construction sites of government's protection.

The President was responding to concerns raised by a women working in the sector. Millicent Ouma highlighted various challenges faced by women seeking jobs or working in the construction sector.

"Our women are in the construction sites for work and not looking for dates. If you are looking for dates look elsewhere. And our contractors must ensure that there are separate washrooms at the sites so that we can dignify women working in the construction sector," President Ruto stated.

The President asked the contractors to allocate a fair chunk of work in the construction sector including plumbing, painting and electrical works to women so that they can be empowered.

The Head of State also encouraged developers to continue involving women in the construction, noting that they are equally capable.

"We must be deliberate about involving women in job opportunities especially in the construction sector," the President stated.

In addition, the President announced his administration's plan of availing affordable housing in the city.

He announced that in 3 months the government will begin ground breaking for another 26,000 houses in various parts of the country.