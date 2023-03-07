Uganda: Rice Scheme Projects in Bugiri, Bugweri, Kick Off

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries with funding from Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is constructing Igogero-Naigombwa irrigation scheme in Bugiri and Bugweri Districts respectively.

The project will help 9000 small-scale rice farming households to increase rice production from 1.5 ton to 5 ton per ha.

Many of the rice farmers are currently cultivating rice under deplorable conditions and have no guarantee for good yield because of rampant floods and unpredictable water supply during critical time scales in cropping calendar.

The aforementioned project aims at addressing some of the aforementioned issues. Furthermore, the project is constructing a modern irrigation scheme with two multipurpose dams and canal network to guarantee all year water availability for irrigation and control the floods that has for long ravaged the region causing insurmountable loses to ordinary smallholder rice farmers in Busoga sub-region.

The project implementation is in close collaboration with two development partners, (Pearl Rice Company Ltd -PRL and Busowa Traders and Farmers' Cooperative Society Ltd-BTFCSL).

The farmers are being organised in groups to work closely with the aforementioned partners who will be the main off-takers of the rice produced from the aforementioned scheme; thereby safeguarding the market for the produce from the scheme.

The LC 5 chairman Bugiri, Davidson Kasaija while speaking during the commissioning ceremony held at Busowa playgrounds urged locals to support the project to ensure it becomes a reality since it will help boost rice growing in the area.

"Am not afraid whether I lose votes because of the project because I know how beneficial it will be to the people in the entire Busoga region "he said.

The woman member of parliament for Bugweri Hon Racheal Magoola said the majority of rice farmers have been experiencing low rice yields during harvest as a result of lack of expertise in modern farming practices.

"Farmers have been reaping around 1500 bags of rice per harvest from the swamp every harvest season but now it will rise to over 50,000 bags because of the good farming practices "he said.

The resident district commissioner Bugweri, Janet Billy Mulindwa there is need by leaders to sensitise locals about the need to embrace the project since most of them are afraid they might be evicted without being compensated.

"Many of these farmers who own land on the swamp claim that graders are already been brought to the area yet they have not received any compensation," she said.

The state minister for agriculture Bwino Kyakulanga assured farmers who have been surviving on the swamp as a source of income of compensation from the government to ensure they secure alternative areas to carry on with their agricultural practices.

Kyakulanga said the project was expected to have kicked off three four years back but stalled as a result of political interference.

"Some politicians who have selfish interests went around deceiving people that government was going to take away the swamp without giving them any compensation "he said

He urged Basoga to embrace government programs introduced in their areas in case the area is to get rid of poverty thus improve the house hold incomes.

The minister for agriculture Frank Tumwebaze said validation of land by government surveyors has already been concluded.

He said land owners will ensure that they possess a national identity card, an agreement to have bought the land genuinely to ensure they receive compensation.

"In case one does not have the land agreement he or she should be identified by the area LC one chairpersons "he said

Tumwebze promised to forward the matter to president Yoweri Museveni to ensure he meets leaders from the districts covering the swamp to sensitise them about the benefits of setting up the multibillion project in the area.

"The aim of government is not to chase away people who have been surviving on the swamp as has been alleged by some people with selfish interests," he said.

The project will, besides rice growing, involve setting up of fish cages to boost production of fish both for domestic consumption and export besides construction of demonstration learning centres serve as demonstration centres for farmers on how to manage modern rice and fish farming projects.